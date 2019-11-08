TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers and showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers and showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers and showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely with possible

snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

and slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

showers and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers and showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with showers likely

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

and slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely with

possible snow showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings

20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Wind chill readings 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers

and slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

337 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

