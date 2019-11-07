TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 6, 2019

_____

245 FPUS54 KEWX 070952

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

TXZ192-072300-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ205-072300-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

$$

TXZ183-072300-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.

$$

TXZ220-072300-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ187-072300-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ193-072300-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ190-072300-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southwest winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ172-072300-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

$$

TXZ208-072300-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

East winds 5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind

chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ206-072300-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ224-072300-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ228-072300-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Showers and isolated thunderstorms before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ184-072300-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

$$

TXZ209-072300-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

5 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ219-072300-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ188-072300-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ223-072300-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ207-072300-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill

readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

$$

TXZ191-072300-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ222-072300-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ189-072300-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ186-072300-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ202-072300-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ225-072300-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 5 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ194-072300-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. East winds 5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill

readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ171-072300-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

$$

TXZ217-072300-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ204-072300-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. East winds 5 mph increasing to northeast 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ185-072300-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ203-072300-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the

afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wind chill readings

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ173-072300-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of showers

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lowest wind chill

readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

$$

TXZ221-072300-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds

5 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy with chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 40 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

$$

TXZ218-072300-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

352 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Much cooler. Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather