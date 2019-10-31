TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

_____

751 FPUS54 KEWX 310732

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

TXZ192-312045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-312045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-312045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-312045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-312045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-312045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ190-312045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-312045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ208-312045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-312045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-312045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ228-312045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ184-312045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-312045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-312045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-312045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ223-312045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-312045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-312045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-312045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-312045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-312045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-312045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ225-312045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ194-312045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ171-312045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-312045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ204-312045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-312045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ203-312045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-312045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 mph shifting to

the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-312045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ218-312045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

232 AM CDT Thu Oct 31 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather