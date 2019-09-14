TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
TXZ205-142100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ183-142100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ220-142100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ187-142100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ193-142100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ190-142100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ172-142100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ208-142100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ206-142100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ224-142100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
TXZ228-142100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
TXZ184-142100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
TXZ209-142100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
TXZ219-142100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ188-142100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
TXZ223-142100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
TXZ207-142100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ191-142100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ222-142100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-142100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
TXZ186-142100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ202-142100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ225-142100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
TXZ194-142100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ171-142100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ217-142100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
TXZ204-142100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ185-142100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
around 90.
TXZ203-142100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ173-142100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ221-142100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ218-142100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
255 AM CDT Sat Sep 14 2019
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
