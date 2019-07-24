TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019

820 FPUS54 KEWX 240855

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

TXZ192-242200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-242200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-242200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ220-242200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-242200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ193-242200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ190-242200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ172-242200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-242200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ206-242200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-242200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

$$

TXZ228-242200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

$$

TXZ184-242200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-242200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ219-242200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ188-242200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ223-242200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

$$

TXZ207-242200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ191-242200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-242200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ189-242200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-242200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

$$

TXZ202-242200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-242200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ194-242200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-242200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-242200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ204-242200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ185-242200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-242200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ173-242200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-242200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-242200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

355 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 105.

$$

