TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 12, 2019

_____

037 FPUS54 KEWX 130819

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

TXZ192-132130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ205-132130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-132130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ220-132130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ187-132130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-132130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

$$

TXZ190-132130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ172-132130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-132130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

$$

TXZ206-132130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around

109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-132130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-132130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 102. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ184-132130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ209-132130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107.

$$

TXZ219-132130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ188-132130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-132130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ207-132130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.

$$

TXZ191-132130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-132130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to around

110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing

to around 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-132130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-132130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-132130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

$$

TXZ225-132130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to

around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ194-132130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107.

$$

TXZ171-132130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

$$

TXZ217-132130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 98-103. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index

readings around 111 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99-104. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. Highest heat index readings

around 111 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ204-132130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ185-132130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-132130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ173-132130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ221-132130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to around

109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-132130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

319 AM CDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to

around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather