TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

TXZ192-162215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ205-162215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ183-162215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ220-162215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ187-162215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ193-162215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ190-162215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ172-162215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ208-162215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ206-162215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ224-162215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ228-162215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ184-162215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TXZ209-162215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ219-162215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ188-162215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ223-162215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ207-162215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ191-162215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ222-162215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the lower 70s.

TXZ189-162215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ186-162215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ202-162215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TXZ225-162215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ194-162215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ171-162215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ217-162215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

TXZ204-162215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ185-162215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ203-162215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ173-162215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ221-162215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ218-162215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

407 AM CDT Thu May 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

