TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 11, 2019
_____
876 FPUS54 KEWX 120800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
TXZ192-122100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ205-122100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ183-122100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ220-122100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ187-122100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ193-122100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ190-122100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-122100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ208-122100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ206-122100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ224-122100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-122100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ184-122100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-122100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ219-122100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-122100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ223-122100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-122100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ191-122100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ222-122100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ189-122100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-122100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-122100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-122100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ194-122100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ171-122100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-122100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ204-122100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-122100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-122100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ173-122100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ221-122100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ218-122100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CDT Sun May 12 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
