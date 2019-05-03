TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019
_____
240 FPUS54 KEWX 030658
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
TXZ192-032000-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-032000-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ183-032000-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before
midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ220-032000-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ187-032000-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before
midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ193-032000-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-032000-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ172-032000-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ208-032000-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ206-032000-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-032000-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-032000-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-032000-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ209-032000-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-032000-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-032000-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-032000-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-032000-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-032000-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ222-032000-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-032000-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ186-032000-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ202-032000-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ225-032000-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 70.
$$
TXZ194-032000-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Near steady temperature in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ171-032000-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ217-032000-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-032000-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ185-032000-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ203-032000-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ173-032000-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ221-032000-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ218-032000-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
158 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 123 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.