TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

_____

324 FPUS54 KEWX 300813

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

TXZ192-302115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-302115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-302115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-302115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ187-302115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-302115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-302115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-302115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-302115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-302115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ224-302115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-302115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-302115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ209-302115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ219-302115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-302115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-302115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ207-302115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-302115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ222-302115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-302115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-302115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-302115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-302115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-302115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-302115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-302115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-302115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms and

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-302115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-302115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-302115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-302115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-302115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

313 AM CDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...P