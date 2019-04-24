TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
be severe before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
be severe in the morning. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely before
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then mostly clear with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then partly
cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may be severe before midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe
before midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
236 AM CDT Wed Apr 24 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
