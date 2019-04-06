TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019

_____

878 FPUS54 KEWX 060849

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

TXZ192-062200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ205-062200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ183-062200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ220-062200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ187-062200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ193-062200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ190-062200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ172-062200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ208-062200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ206-062200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ224-062200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ228-062200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ184-062200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ209-062200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ219-062200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and

thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ188-062200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ223-062200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ207-062200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ191-062200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ222-062200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ189-062200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ186-062200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ202-062200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ225-062200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ194-062200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ171-062200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms

before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ217-062200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ204-062200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ185-062200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ203-062200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ173-062200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ221-062200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ218-062200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather