TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 29, 2019

_____

027 FPUS54 KEWX 300830

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

TXZ192-302130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ205-302130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ183-302130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-302130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ187-302130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ193-302130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-302130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ172-302130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ208-302130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ206-302130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ224-302130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-302130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ184-302130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ209-302130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-302130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ188-302130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ223-302130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-302130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ191-302130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ222-302130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ189-302130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

$$

TXZ186-302130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-302130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-302130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-302130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-302130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ217-302130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ204-302130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ185-302130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ203-302130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ173-302130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ221-302130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ218-302130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

330 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

before midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather