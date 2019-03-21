TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ205-212115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-212115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-212115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ187-212115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-212115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ190-212115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-212115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-212115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs in the

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ206-212115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-212115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ228-212115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ184-212115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance of

sprinkles in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-212115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs around 70.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-212115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-212115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-212115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-212115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-212115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around

80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Clear. Highs around 70.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-212115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-212115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-212115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-212115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-212115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ194-212115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ171-212115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ217-212115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight

chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

TXZ204-212115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-212115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ203-212115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-212115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ221-212115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-212115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

308 AM CDT Thu Mar 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the

morning. Slight chance of sprinkles in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

