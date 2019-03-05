TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny late in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny late in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny late in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny late in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny late in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny late in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain and drizzle. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and drizzle in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1150 AM CST Tue Mar 5 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
