TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
700 FPUS54 KEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ205-282230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings
35 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ183-282230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
TXZ220-282230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ187-282230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows
in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ193-282230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ190-282230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to
30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ172-282230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 20s. Highs around 40. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ208-282230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around
30. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ206-282230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to
35.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ224-282230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ228-282230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ184-282230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ209-282230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ219-282230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ188-282230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ223-282230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ207-282230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ191-282230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings
30 to 35.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ222-282230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ189-282230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ186-282230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ202-282230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ225-282230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ194-282230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ171-282230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to
30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ217-282230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ204-282230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ185-282230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ203-282230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ173-282230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
15 to 20 in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind
chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ221-282230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ218-282230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
324 AM CST Thu Feb 28 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
