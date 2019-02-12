TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

TXZ192-130930-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ205-130930-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TXZ183-130930-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ220-130930-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ187-130930-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TXZ193-130930-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TXZ190-130930-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.

TXZ172-130930-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ208-130930-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TXZ206-130930-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TXZ224-130930-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ228-130930-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ184-130930-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ209-130930-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ219-130930-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ188-130930-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ223-130930-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ207-130930-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ191-130930-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ222-130930-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TXZ189-130930-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight

then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ186-130930-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

TXZ202-130930-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ225-130930-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TXZ194-130930-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TXZ171-130930-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ217-130930-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ204-130930-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ185-130930-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ203-130930-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ173-130930-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph shifting

to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

TXZ221-130930-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TXZ218-130930-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

