TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 12, 2019
_____
972 FPUS54 KEWX 122019
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
TXZ192-130930-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ205-130930-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ183-130930-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ220-130930-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy
with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ187-130930-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ193-130930-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
TXZ190-130930-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ172-130930-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ208-130930-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ206-130930-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ224-130930-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ228-130930-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ184-130930-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ209-130930-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ219-130930-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ188-130930-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ223-130930-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
$$
TXZ207-130930-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ191-130930-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ222-130930-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ189-130930-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight
then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ186-130930-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
TXZ202-130930-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ225-130930-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ194-130930-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
TXZ171-130930-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ217-130930-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ204-130930-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ185-130930-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ203-130930-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ173-130930-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
$$
TXZ221-130930-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ218-130930-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
219 PM CST Tue Feb 12 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather