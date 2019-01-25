TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019
728 FPUS54 KEWX 250925
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
TXZ192-252230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ205-252230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-252230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-252230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ187-252230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ193-252230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ190-252230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ172-252230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill
readings 35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ208-252230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ206-252230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ224-252230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ228-252230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-252230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings
35 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ209-252230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ219-252230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ188-252230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ223-252230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ207-252230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ191-252230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ222-252230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ189-252230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
around 30. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ186-252230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ202-252230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ225-252230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ194-252230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ171-252230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings
35 to 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs around 60.
TXZ217-252230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ204-252230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-252230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ203-252230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ173-252230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ221-252230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ218-252230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
325 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
