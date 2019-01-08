TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 7, 2019

_____

253 FPUS54 KEWX 080900

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

TXZ192-082200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Araes of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-082200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-082200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ220-082200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ187-082200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-082200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ190-082200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-082200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-082200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-082200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-082200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ228-082200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-082200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-082200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-082200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers before midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ188-082200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-082200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ207-082200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms

before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ191-082200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-082200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light and variable winds becoming northeast 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ189-082200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ186-082200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ202-082200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-082200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ194-082200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ171-082200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ217-082200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ204-082200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers before midnight,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-082200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ203-082200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-082200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ221-082200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ218-082200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Tue Jan 8 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

$$

_____

