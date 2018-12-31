TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
TXZ192-312200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and freezing rain
before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of rain and
slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-312200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-312200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 35 to 40.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-312200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ187-312200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-312200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny
early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ190-312200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and freezing rain
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-312200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and freezing rain
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-312200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-312200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the
late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and freezing rain
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
and freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-312200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ228-312200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ184-312200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
chance of rain and slight chance of freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-312200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny
early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-312200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ188-312200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-312200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-312200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-312200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the
late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and freezing rain
before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of rain and
slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Lowest wind chill readings
25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-312200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain before midnight,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ189-312200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows in
the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-312200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-312200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-312200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-312200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny
early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-312200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and
freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows in
the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-312200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ204-312200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and freezing rain. Lows
around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-312200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of rain and freezing rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and freezing rain in
the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-312200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
freezing rain before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 30. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-312200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain before midnight,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Rain and freezing rain likely in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and freezing rain
before midnight, then partly cloudy with chance of rain and
slight chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-312200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain before midnight,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-312200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
259 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain before
midnight, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
