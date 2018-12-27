TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

TXZ192-272115-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ205-272115-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ183-272115-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 35 to

40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ220-272115-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ187-272115-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ193-272115-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ190-272115-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ172-272115-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ208-272115-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ206-272115-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ224-272115-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ228-272115-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

TXZ184-272115-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ209-272115-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ219-272115-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ188-272115-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

TXZ223-272115-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

TXZ207-272115-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs around 50.

TXZ191-272115-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ222-272115-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ189-272115-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ186-272115-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill

readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ202-272115-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ225-272115-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs around 50.

TXZ194-272115-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ171-272115-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ217-272115-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

TXZ204-272115-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ185-272115-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

TXZ203-272115-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around

60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ173-272115-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ221-272115-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ218-272115-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

