TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 26, 2018
133 FPUS54 KEWX 270810
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
TXZ192-272115-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ205-272115-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ183-272115-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 35 to
40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ220-272115-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ187-272115-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ193-272115-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ190-272115-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to
35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ172-272115-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ208-272115-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ206-272115-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ224-272115-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ228-272115-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ184-272115-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ209-272115-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ219-272115-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ188-272115-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 40. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
$$
TXZ223-272115-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ207-272115-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ191-272115-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ222-272115-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ189-272115-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ186-272115-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind
chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ202-272115-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ225-272115-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ194-272115-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ171-272115-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ217-272115-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
$$
TXZ204-272115-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ185-272115-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
$$
TXZ203-272115-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around
60. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ173-272115-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ221-272115-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ218-272115-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
210 AM CST Thu Dec 27 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
$$
