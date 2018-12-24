TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 23, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
TXZ192-242215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.
TXZ205-242215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Warmer. Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ183-242215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
TXZ220-242215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ187-242215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
TXZ193-242215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ190-242215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ172-242215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TXZ208-242215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ206-242215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ224-242215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ228-242215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ184-242215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TXZ209-242215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ219-242215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ188-242215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
TXZ223-242215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ207-242215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ191-242215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
TXZ222-242215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ189-242215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ186-242215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning
and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ202-242215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ225-242215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
TXZ194-242215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
TXZ171-242215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon
then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ217-242215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ204-242215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ185-242215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning
and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows
around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ203-242215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ173-242215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms
may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
TXZ221-242215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ218-242215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 AM CST Mon Dec 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
