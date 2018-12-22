TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

TXZ192-231000-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ205-231000-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TXZ183-231000-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ220-231000-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ187-231000-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ193-231000-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ190-231000-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ172-231000-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ208-231000-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ206-231000-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

TXZ224-231000-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ228-231000-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ184-231000-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ209-231000-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ219-231000-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ188-231000-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ223-231000-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ207-231000-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ191-231000-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ222-231000-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ189-231000-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

TXZ186-231000-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ202-231000-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ225-231000-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ194-231000-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ171-231000-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ217-231000-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ204-231000-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TXZ185-231000-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon.

TXZ203-231000-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then

becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ173-231000-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ221-231000-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ218-231000-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

