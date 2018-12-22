TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
783 FPUS54 KEWX 222052
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
TXZ192-231000-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ205-231000-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
TXZ183-231000-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ220-231000-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ187-231000-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ193-231000-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ190-231000-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ172-231000-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ208-231000-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ206-231000-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
TXZ224-231000-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ228-231000-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ184-231000-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ209-231000-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ219-231000-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ188-231000-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ223-231000-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ207-231000-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ191-231000-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ222-231000-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ189-231000-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
TXZ186-231000-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ202-231000-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
clearing. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ225-231000-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
TXZ194-231000-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ171-231000-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely and chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
TXZ217-231000-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ204-231000-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
TXZ185-231000-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
TXZ203-231000-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ173-231000-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
TXZ221-231000-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ218-231000-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
252 PM CST Sat Dec 22 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
