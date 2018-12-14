TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 13, 2018
191 FPUS54 KEWX 140958
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
TXZ192-142300-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-142300-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ183-142300-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-142300-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-142300-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy until late afternoon then
clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-142300-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-142300-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-142300-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-142300-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ206-142300-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-142300-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ228-142300-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-142300-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-142300-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ219-142300-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ188-142300-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-142300-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ207-142300-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly
cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ191-142300-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ222-142300-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-142300-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-142300-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-142300-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-142300-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ194-142300-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-142300-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-142300-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-142300-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming mostly
sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ185-142300-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
40. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-142300-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-142300-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-142300-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ218-142300-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
358 AM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
