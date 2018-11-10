TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 9, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ205-102200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ183-102200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-102200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ187-102200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows around
30. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-102200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ190-102200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ172-102200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ208-102200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ206-102200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ224-102200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ228-102200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-102200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ209-102200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ219-102200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ188-102200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows
around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ223-102200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ207-102200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ191-102200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ222-102200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ189-102200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows
around 30. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ186-102200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows
in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ202-102200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ225-102200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ194-102200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ171-102200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the
lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ217-102200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-102200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-102200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
30s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows
in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-102200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ173-102200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight
then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the
mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ221-102200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ218-102200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Sat Nov 10 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
