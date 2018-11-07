TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

_____

596 FPUS54 KEWX 071617 AAB

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

TXZ192-080530-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ205-080530-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ183-080530-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-080530-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ187-080530-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-080530-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ190-080530-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-080530-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-080530-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ206-080530-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ224-080530-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ228-080530-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ184-080530-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-080530-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late morning and early

afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ219-080530-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ188-080530-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature

in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-080530-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ207-080530-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ191-080530-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ222-080530-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ189-080530-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ186-080530-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ202-080530-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-080530-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ194-080530-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ171-080530-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ217-080530-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ204-080530-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ185-080530-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ203-080530-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-080530-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the late morning

and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ221-080530-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ218-080530-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather