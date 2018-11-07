TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018
596 FPUS54 KEWX 071617 AAB
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
TXZ192-080530-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ205-080530-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ183-080530-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs around 80.
South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 50s.
TXZ220-080530-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ187-080530-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ193-080530-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ190-080530-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ172-080530-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ208-080530-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ206-080530-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ224-080530-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ228-080530-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ184-080530-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ209-080530-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late morning and early
afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ219-080530-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms before midnight, then cloudy with chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ188-080530-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature
in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ223-080530-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ207-080530-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ191-080530-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ222-080530-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ189-080530-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ186-080530-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ202-080530-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ225-080530-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ194-080530-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ171-080530-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ217-080530-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the late morning and early
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ204-080530-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ185-080530-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Areas of fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ203-080530-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ173-080530-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the late morning
and early afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ221-080530-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ218-080530-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1017 AM CST Wed Nov 7 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog late in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Rain likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
