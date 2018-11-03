TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
485 FPUS54 KEWX 031948
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
TXZ192-040900-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ205-040900-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ183-040900-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ220-040900-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ187-040900-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ193-040900-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ190-040900-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ172-040900-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then
showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-040900-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ206-040900-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight, then a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ224-040900-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-040900-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ184-040900-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ209-040900-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-040900-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ188-040900-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-040900-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-040900-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ191-040900-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ222-040900-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-040900-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms and slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ186-040900-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of showers before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-040900-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ225-040900-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around
50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ194-040900-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ171-040900-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-040900-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms and slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ204-040900-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ185-040900-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers before
midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-040900-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the lower 40s.
$$
TXZ173-040900-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ221-040900-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
TXZ218-040900-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
248 PM CDT Sat Nov 3 2018
.TONIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy until early morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with chance of
thunderstorms and slight chance of showers. Lows around 50.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather