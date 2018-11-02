TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TXZ192-030845-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ205-030845-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ183-030845-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ220-030845-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ187-030845-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-030845-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ190-030845-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ172-030845-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ208-030845-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ206-030845-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ224-030845-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ228-030845-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ184-030845-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ209-030845-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ219-030845-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around
60. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ188-030845-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ223-030845-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around
70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ207-030845-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ191-030845-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ222-030845-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ189-030845-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ186-030845-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ202-030845-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-030845-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ194-030845-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ171-030845-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ217-030845-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ204-030845-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ185-030845-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-030845-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-030845-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ221-030845-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ218-030845-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
