TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ205-030845-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ183-030845-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ220-030845-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ187-030845-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ193-030845-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-030845-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ172-030845-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ208-030845-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-030845-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-030845-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ228-030845-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ184-030845-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ209-030845-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ219-030845-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ188-030845-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ223-030845-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ207-030845-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ191-030845-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly

cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ222-030845-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ189-030845-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ186-030845-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-030845-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ225-030845-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ194-030845-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then cloudy with

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ171-030845-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ217-030845-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ204-030845-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ185-030845-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before

midnight, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ203-030845-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ173-030845-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ221-030845-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ218-030845-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

240 PM CDT Fri Nov 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

