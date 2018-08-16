TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

_____

759 FPUS54 KEWX 160800

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

TXZ192-162100-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ205-162100-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ183-162100-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ220-162100-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ187-162100-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ193-162100-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ190-162100-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ172-162100-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ208-162100-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ206-162100-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ224-162100-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ228-162100-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ184-162100-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ209-162100-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ219-162100-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ188-162100-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ223-162100-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ207-162100-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ191-162100-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ222-162100-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ189-162100-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ186-162100-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ202-162100-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ225-162100-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ194-162100-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ171-162100-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ217-162100-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 97-102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ204-162100-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ185-162100-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ203-162100-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ173-162100-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ221-162100-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ218-162100-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather