TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
_____
759 FPUS54 KEWX 160800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
TXZ192-162100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-162100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-162100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ220-162100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-162100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-162100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ190-162100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-162100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-162100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ206-162100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-162100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ228-162100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ184-162100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-162100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ219-162100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-162100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-162100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ207-162100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ191-162100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ222-162100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ189-162100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ186-162100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ202-162100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-162100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing
to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-162100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-162100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-162100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs 97-102.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ204-162100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ185-162100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-162100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ173-162100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-162100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-162100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CDT Thu Aug 16 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather