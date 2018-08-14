TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

TXZ192-150045-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ205-150045-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ183-150045-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-150045-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ187-150045-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ193-150045-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

TXZ190-150045-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ172-150045-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ208-150045-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

TXZ206-150045-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ224-150045-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

107 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.

TXZ228-150045-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ184-150045-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ209-150045-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing

to around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

TXZ219-150045-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.

TXZ188-150045-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ223-150045-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ207-150045-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ191-150045-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 105.

TXZ222-150045-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late

in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around

105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

TXZ189-150045-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ186-150045-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-150045-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early

in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-150045-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

TXZ194-150045-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

TXZ171-150045-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-150045-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 105.

TXZ204-150045-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around

106.

TXZ185-150045-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ203-150045-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ173-150045-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ221-150045-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

TXZ218-150045-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

645 AM CDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

