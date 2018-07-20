TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

354 FPUS54 KEWX 200904

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

TXZ192-202215-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around

108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ205-202215-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97-102. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ183-202215-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 99-104.

TXZ220-202215-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 110. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ187-202215-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 98-103.

TXZ193-202215-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ190-202215-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

TXZ172-202215-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around

111 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 97-102. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ208-202215-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ206-202215-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99-104. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ224-202215-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ228-202215-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 105-110.

TXZ184-202215-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 99-104.

TXZ209-202215-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-202215-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs around 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 105-110.

TXZ188-202215-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 99-104.

TXZ223-202215-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ207-202215-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the mid 70s.

TXZ191-202215-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-202215-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ189-202215-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

TXZ186-202215-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs 97-102.

TXZ202-202215-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Highest heat index

readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs 100-105.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

TXZ225-202215-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ194-202215-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ171-202215-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 102-107. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102-107. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103-108. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 105-110. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-202215-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 105-110.

TXZ204-202215-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101-106. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs 100-105.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 100-105.

TXZ185-202215-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs 98-103.

TXZ203-202215-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 99-104. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101-106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 100-105.

TXZ173-202215-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 PM CDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat

index readings around 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 100.

TXZ221-202215-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 107.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100-105. Lows in

the upper 70s.

TXZ218-202215-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

404 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 110. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs 105-110.

