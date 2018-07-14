TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
_____
127 FPUS54 KEWX 141935
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
TXZ192-150845-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ205-150845-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ183-150845-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
upper 70s.
$$
TXZ220-150845-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ187-150845-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ193-150845-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ190-150845-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ172-150845-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ208-150845-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ206-150845-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ224-150845-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ228-150845-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ184-150845-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ209-150845-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ219-150845-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ188-150845-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ223-150845-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ207-150845-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ191-150845-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ222-150845-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ189-150845-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ186-150845-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ202-150845-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
$$
TXZ225-150845-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 107 increasing to around 109 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ194-150845-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ171-150845-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs around 100. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ217-150845-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 100-105. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100-105. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ204-150845-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ185-150845-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ203-150845-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ173-150845-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ221-150845-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ218-150845-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
235 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather