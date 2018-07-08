TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
304 FPUS54 KEWX 082254
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
TXZ192-091200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ205-091200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ183-091200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ220-091200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ187-091200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ193-091200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
$$
TXZ190-091200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ172-091200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-091200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
$$
TXZ206-091200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-091200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
$$
TXZ228-091200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-091200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ209-091200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
107.
$$
TXZ219-091200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ188-091200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ223-091200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
$$
TXZ207-091200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ191-091200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
105.
$$
TXZ222-091200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ189-091200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ186-091200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ202-091200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-091200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ194-091200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ171-091200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ217-091200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ204-091200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ185-091200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-091200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ173-091200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ221-091200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early
in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ218-091200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
554 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
