TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 6, 2018
456 FPUS54 KEWX 070350
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
TXZ192-071700-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.

TXZ205-071700-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.

TXZ183-071700-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ220-071700-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.

TXZ187-071700-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ193-071700-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ190-071700-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ172-071700-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ208-071700-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.

TXZ206-071700-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.

TXZ224-071700-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.

TXZ228-071700-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-071700-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ209-071700-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.

TXZ219-071700-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ188-071700-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ223-071700-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.

TXZ207-071700-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.

TXZ191-071700-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.

TXZ222-071700-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.

TXZ189-071700-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ186-071700-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ202-071700-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ225-071700-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.

TXZ194-071700-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.

TXZ171-071700-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.

TXZ217-071700-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ204-071700-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ185-071700-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ203-071700-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ173-071700-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.

TXZ221-071700-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.

TXZ218-071700-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
1050 PM CDT Fri Jul 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight, then a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

