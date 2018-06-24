TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Updated 3:57 pm, Sunday, June 24, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
455 FPUS54 KEWX 241951
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
TXZ192-250900-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ205-250900-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ183-250900-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ220-250900-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ187-250900-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ193-250900-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ190-250900-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ172-250900-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 30 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ208-250900-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ206-250900-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ224-250900-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ228-250900-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 100. Lows
in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-250900-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ209-250900-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ219-250900-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around
100. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
TXZ188-250900-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening
and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ223-250900-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ207-250900-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ191-250900-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ222-250900-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ189-250900-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ186-250900-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ202-250900-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ225-250900-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ194-250900-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ171-250900-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ217-250900-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
TXZ204-250900-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
TXZ185-250900-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear then becoming partly cloudy in the late evening
and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ203-250900-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ173-250900-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
TXZ221-250900-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ218-250900-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
251 PM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Highest heat index readings around 106.
