TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:42 am, Tuesday, June 19, 2018
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
TXZ192-192145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ205-192145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-192145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ220-192145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ187-192145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ193-192145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ190-192145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ172-192145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ208-192145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ206-192145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-192145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ228-192145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ184-192145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.
Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the lower 70s.
TXZ209-192145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ219-192145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ188-192145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ223-192145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ207-192145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-192145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ222-192145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ189-192145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ186-192145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ202-192145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ225-192145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ194-192145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ171-192145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ217-192145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
TXZ204-192145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ185-192145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ203-192145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ173-192145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
TXZ221-192145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy
rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ218-192145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
337 AM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
