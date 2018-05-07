TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 7, 2018

738 FPUS54 KEWX 071946

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

TXZ192-080900-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-080900-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ183-080900-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ220-080900-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-080900-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-080900-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-080900-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-080900-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-080900-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-080900-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-080900-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-080900-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-080900-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-080900-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-080900-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-080900-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ223-080900-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-080900-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-080900-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-080900-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-080900-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-080900-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-080900-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-080900-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-080900-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-080900-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-080900-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ204-080900-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-080900-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-080900-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-080900-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-080900-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-080900-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

246 PM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

