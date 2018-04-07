TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TXZ192-080830-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ205-080830-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ183-080830-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ220-080830-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ187-080830-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ193-080830-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ190-080830-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ172-080830-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ208-080830-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ206-080830-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ224-080830-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ228-080830-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ184-080830-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ209-080830-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ219-080830-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ188-080830-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ223-080830-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ207-080830-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ191-080830-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ222-080830-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ189-080830-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ186-080830-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ202-080830-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ225-080830-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ194-080830-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ171-080830-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ217-080830-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ204-080830-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ185-080830-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ203-080830-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ173-080830-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ221-080830-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the south

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ218-080830-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

229 PM CDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

