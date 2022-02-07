TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 6, 2022

506 FPUS54 KAMA 070846

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

TXZ012-017-080100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ317-080100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ002-080100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ007-080100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ003-080100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ008-080100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ004-080100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ009-080100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ005-080100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ010-080100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ011-080100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ016-080100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ013-080100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ018-080100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ014-080100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ019-080100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ015-080100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ020-080100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

246 AM CST Mon Feb 7 2022

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

