TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

TXZ012-017-210100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Light snow likely early in the

morning, then a chance of light snow in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs around 50. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ317-210100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of light snow

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ002-210100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with light snow likely early in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning. Mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 20. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of light rain and light snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ007-210100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

likely early in the morning, then a chance of light snow in the

morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 50. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ003-210100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

likely early in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow

in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 13. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 19. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

snow. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ008-210100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Light snow likely early in the

morning, then a chance of light snow in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 14. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ004-210100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Light snow

likely early in the morning, then a slight chance of light snow

in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ009-210100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Light snow likely early in the

morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the morning.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ005-210100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Chance of

light snow early in the morning, then a slight chance of light

snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 9. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ010-210100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of light snow early in the

morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 5 below to 5 above zero in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ011-210100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A 50 percent

chance of light snow early in the morning. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow

after midnight. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ016-210100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Chance of light snow early in the

morning, then a slight chance of light snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ013-210100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Light snow likely early in the

morning, then a chance of light snow in the morning. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ018-210100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow early

in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 12. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ014-210100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow early

in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 11. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ019-210100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of light snow early

in the morning. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ015-210100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow early

in the morning. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 10. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ020-210100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

255 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light snow early

in the morning. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 9. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

