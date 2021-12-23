TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 22, 2021

710 FPUS54 KAMA 230901

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

TXZ012-017-240100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ317-240100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ002-240100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning, then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ007-240100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph shifting to the west 20 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ003-240100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ008-240100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ004-240100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ009-240100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ005-240100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ010-240100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ011-240100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Increasing clouds. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph

becoming 35 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ016-240100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Very windy. Blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph becoming 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust through the

day. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ013-240100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

becoming 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ018-240100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ014-240100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ019-240100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ015-240100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ020-240100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

301 AM CST Thu Dec 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

