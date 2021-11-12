TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 11, 2021 _____ 387 FPUS54 KAMA 120851 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 TXZ012-017-130100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ317-130100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ002-130100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ007-130100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ003-130100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ008-130100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ004-130100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ009-130100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ005-130100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ010-130100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ011-130100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ016-130100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ013-130100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ018-130100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 .TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ014-130100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Clear, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ019-130100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ015-130100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ020-130100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 250 AM CST Fri Nov 12 2021 ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. 