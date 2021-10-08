TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 7, 2021 _____ 874 FPUS54 KAMA 080821 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 TXZ012-017-090100- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ317-090100- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ002-090100- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ007-090100- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ003-090100- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ008-090100- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ004-090100- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ009-090100- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ005-090100- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ010-090100- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ011-090100- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ016-090100- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ013-090100- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ018-090100- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ014-090100- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ019-090100- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ015-090100- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ020-090100- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 320 AM CDT Fri Oct 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. 