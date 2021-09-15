TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 14, 2021

_____

905 FPUS54 KAMA 150816

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

TXZ012-017-160100-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ317-160100-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ002-160100-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Decreasing clouds. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-160100-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ003-160100-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ008-160100-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ004-160100-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph becoming around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ009-160100-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ005-160100-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ010-160100-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ011-160100-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ016-160100-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the morning, then shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ013-160100-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ018-160100-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ014-160100-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ019-160100-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ015-160100-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ020-160100-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

316 AM CDT Wed Sep 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the morning

then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

early in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather