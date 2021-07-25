TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021

_____

911 FPUS54 KAMA 250751

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

TXZ012-017-260115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ317-260115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 pewithrcent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ002-260115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ007-260115-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ003-260115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ008-260115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

TXZ004-260115-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ009-260115-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ005-260115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ010-260115-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ011-260115-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ016-260115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ013-260115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ018-260115-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ014-260115-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ019-260115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ015-260115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ020-260115-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

251 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather