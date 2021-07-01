TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

_____

525 FPUS54 KAMA 010852

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

TXZ012-017-020115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon,

and Umbarger

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ317-020115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ002-020115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ007-020115-

Moore-

Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ003-020115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ008-020115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ004-020115-

Ochiltree-

Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park,

and Waka

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ009-020115-

Roberts-

Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ005-020115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ010-020115-

Hemphill-

Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ011-020115-

Oldham-

Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ016-020115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ013-020115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer,

and Skellytown

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ018-020115-

Armstrong-

Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ014-020115-

Gray-

Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ019-020115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ015-020115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock,

and Twitty

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs

around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ020-020115-

Collingsworth-

Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood

352 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather