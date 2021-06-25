TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021 _____ 274 FPUS54 KAMA 250837 ZFPAMA Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles National Weather Service Amarillo TX 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 TXZ012-017-260115- Potter-Randall- Including the cities of Amarillo, Bushland, Buffalo Lake, Canyon, and Umbarger 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ317-260115- Palo Duro Canyon- Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon State Park 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ002-260115- Sherman- Including the city of Stratford 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ007-260115- Moore- Including the cities of Dumas, Four Way, and Masterson 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ003-260115- Hansford- Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ008-260115- Hutchinson- Including the city of Borger 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ004-260115- Ochiltree- Including the cities of Farnsworth, Perryton, Wolf Creek Park, and Waka 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ009-260115- Roberts- Including the cities of Codman, Lora, and Miami 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ005-260115- Lipscomb- Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ010-260115- Hemphill- Including the cities of Canadian, Glazier, and Lake Marvin 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ011-260115- Oldham- Including the cities of Vega, Wildorado, and Boys Ranch 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Increasing clouds. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ016-260115- Deaf Smith- Including the cities of Dawn, Hereford, and Bootleg 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ013-260115- Carson- Including the cities of Panhandle, Pantex, White Deer, and Skellytown 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ018-260115- Armstrong- Including the cities of Claude, Washburn, Wayside, and Goodnight 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ014-260115- Gray- Including the cities of Kingsmill and Pampa 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ019-260115- Donley- Including the city of Clarendon 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ015-260115- Wheeler- Including the cities of Briscoe, Wheeler, Lela, Shamrock, and Twitty 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ020-260115- Collingsworth- Including the cities of Lutie, Wellington, Dozier, and Samnorwood 337 AM CDT Fri Jun 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather