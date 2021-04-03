TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

_____

571 FPUS54 KAMA 030829

ZFPAMA

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

TXZ012-017-040115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ317-040115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ002-040115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ007-040115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ003-040115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ008-040115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ004-040115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ009-040115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ005-040115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ010-040115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ011-040115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ016-040115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ013-040115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of

rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ018-040115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ014-040115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ019-040115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ015-040115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ020-040115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

329 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather