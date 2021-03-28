TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

TXZ012-017-290115-

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ317-290115-

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ002-290115-

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ007-290115-

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ003-290115-

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ008-290115-

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ004-290115-

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest around

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ009-290115-

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ005-290115-

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ010-290115-

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ011-290115-

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ016-290115-

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ013-290115-

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ018-290115-

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ014-290115-

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ019-290115-

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ015-290115-

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ020-290115-

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

259 AM CDT Sun Mar 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

