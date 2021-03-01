TX Amarillo TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

Potter-Randall-

Including the cities of Amarillo and Canyon

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Palo Duro Canyon-

Including the city of Palo Duro Canyon

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sherman-

Including the city of Stratford

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Moore-

Including the city of Dumas

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hansford-

Including the cities of Spearman and Gruver

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hutchinson-

Including the city of Borger

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Ochiltree-

Including the city of Perryton

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Roberts-

Including the city of Miami

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lipscomb-

Including the cities of Booker, Higgins, and Follett

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Hemphill-

Including the city of Canadian

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Oldham-

Including the city of Vega

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Deaf Smith-

Including the city of Hereford

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Carson-

Including the cities of Panhandle and White Deer

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Armstrong-

Including the city of Claude

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Gray-

Including the city of Pampa

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Donley-

Including the city of Clarendon

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wheeler-

Including the cities of Shamrock and Wheeler

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Collingsworth-

Including the city of Wellington

214 AM CST Mon Mar 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

